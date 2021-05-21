State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,793 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,793 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Momo were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOMO. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Momo by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Momo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,610,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Momo by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after acquiring an additional 604,141 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its holdings in Momo by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,260,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 292,741 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Momo by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 667,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 243,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $14.27 on Friday. Momo Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

