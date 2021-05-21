Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend by 61.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

STLD opened at $61.95 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $66.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,120 shares of company stock worth $18,922,457. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. Citigroup raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

