Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Steven Madden reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 247.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,665. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $43.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,934. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

