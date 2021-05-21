Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Mike C. Smith Sells 40,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,732,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,388.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,393,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.36.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

