Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Lithia Motors Call Options (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,440 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,186% compared to the average daily volume of 112 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.42.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD stock opened at $338.74 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $114.50 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.73.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.