Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to report sales of $299.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $298.04 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $255.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. Truist decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Strategic Education by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $75.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,610. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $73.81 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

