Streamr Trading 27.3% Lower This Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. Streamr has a total market cap of $82.42 million and $4.34 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be bought for $0.0937 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00074736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.42 or 0.01159407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.54 or 0.09720583 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 879,250,679 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

