Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $37,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 583,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $142,204,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

NYSE SYK opened at $254.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.31. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

