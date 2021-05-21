Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $537.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

