Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

DXC stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

