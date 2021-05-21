Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $3,168,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Stantec by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Stantec by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,613 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Stantec by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,654,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on STN shares. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

STN stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.