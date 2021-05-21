Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BRF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BRF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

NYSE BRFS opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

