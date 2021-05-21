Summit Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 630 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $12,693,731 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,346. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.72 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.79.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.69.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.