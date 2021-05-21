Summit Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Summit Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Danaher by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.