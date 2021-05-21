Summit Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,397. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

