Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to report sales of $78.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.95 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $25.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $326.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.27 million to $356.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $477.26 million, with estimates ranging from $421.16 million to $497.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

INN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth $74,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,074,000 after buying an additional 558,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INN traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $9.51. 675,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

