Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a na rating on the stock.

SMU.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a na rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.67.

SMU.UN stock opened at C$16.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.08. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$9.71 and a 12-month high of C$16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from Summit Industrial Income REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

