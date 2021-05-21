Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $33.75.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 59.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $946,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,749,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,899,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $866,000.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.