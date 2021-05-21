Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sunrun in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunrun’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RUN. Susquehanna started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,117.53 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.55. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,035 shares of company stock worth $13,576,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.