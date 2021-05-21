SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading 41.5% Lower Over Last Week

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $100.89 million and $13.92 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 41.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000752 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.28 or 0.00583474 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00019670 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

