Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,240. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $54.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.81.

In other news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,505,996.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,991 shares of company stock valued at $8,702,823 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

