Susquehanna Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $170.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

Shares of AMAT traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.24. 144,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,754,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.59. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

