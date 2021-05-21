Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to post ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

STRO traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,796. The company has a market capitalization of $870.61 million, a PE ratio of -207.78 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,992,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

