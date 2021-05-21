SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) CEO Alexander J. Lurie Sells 17,277 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $314,786.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in SVMK by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 461,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 191,340 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter worth about $1,807,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVMK by 133.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 44,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

