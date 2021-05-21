SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SVMK were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter worth about $34,998,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter worth about $14,665,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter worth about $17,892,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter worth about $17,803,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,469,000 after acquiring an additional 603,467 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVMK alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

In other news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $117,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $314,786.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,216 shares of company stock valued at $678,076. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $18.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.