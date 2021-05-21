Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.44.

NYSE SWCH opened at $19.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,850. 30.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at $118,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

