SYNC Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $71,751.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $71,751.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.86 or 0.00558758 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005122 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00018992 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $577.43 or 0.01385532 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000420 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000649 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 141,753,414 coins and its circulating supply is 114,958,513 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

