Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,433,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 182,724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.98% of Synovus Financial worth $202,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,753,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $47.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.