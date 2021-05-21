Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.93 million-$107.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.75 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. 224,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,121. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 million, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

