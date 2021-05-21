Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Sysco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Sysco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,145.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

