Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Sells $491,400.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,453,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TRHC traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $41.10. 229,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,928. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,674 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.