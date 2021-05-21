Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $204.00 to $205.00. The stock had previously closed at $167.69, but opened at $172.40. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software shares last traded at $174.23, with a volume of 27,030 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTWO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.31.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,962,000 after acquiring an additional 181,784 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $825,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,876,000 after acquiring an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,883,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.