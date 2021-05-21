Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey Sells 269 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $23,949.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $85.13 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average of $92.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -104.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TNDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.