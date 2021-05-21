Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey Sells 269 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $23,949.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $85.13 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average of $92.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -104.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,773,000 after buying an additional 63,496 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.