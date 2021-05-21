Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.75.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.12. The company had a trading volume of 45,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,444. Target has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $222.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.19. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,007,373,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.