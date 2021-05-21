Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.44 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $221.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,064,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $222.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

