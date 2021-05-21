TCV Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on May 24th (NASDAQ:TCVA)

TCV Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TCVA) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 24th. TCV Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TCVA opened at $10.00 on Friday. TCV Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.