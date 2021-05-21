TD Securities Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$48.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.35.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$39.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$23.20 and a one year high of C$41.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.25.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 2.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total value of C$208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$513,260.80.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

