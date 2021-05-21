Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Shares Down 4.3%

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $459.09 and last traded at $459.09. 31 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $479.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCHBF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tecan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.61.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.