Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by L1 Capital Pty Ltd

L1 Capital Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,670,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 336,996 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 22.5% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. L1 Capital Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.89% of Teck Resources worth $89,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.88. 88,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.95%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

