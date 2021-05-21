Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Down 6.2%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 55,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,201,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0404 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,040,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.