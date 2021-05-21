Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading Down 7.9%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 4,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 216,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGLS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $922.51 million, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth $186,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

