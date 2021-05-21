Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.650-12.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teleflex also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.65-12.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.44.

TFX stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $403.61. 1,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,064. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.16 and its 200 day moving average is $398.48.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

