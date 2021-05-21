Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:TDS opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.03.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.