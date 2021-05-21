Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.
Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:TDS opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.03.
Several analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.
In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.
