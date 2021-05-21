Telos Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Telos in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TLS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

TLS opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million.

In related news, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

