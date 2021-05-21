Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) was down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.36. Approximately 4,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 794,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

