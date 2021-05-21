Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $375.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $350.53.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK opened at $311.22 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $159.06 and a one year high of $353.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.64. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,089,000 after buying an additional 1,259,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after buying an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,872,000 after buying an additional 267,631 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $204,761,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.