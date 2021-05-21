Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Citigroup

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,915,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,253 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,167 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,664,000 after purchasing an additional 885,491 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

