Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,316,795 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 53,386 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.2% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Tesla worth $879,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $586.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $676.77. The company has a market cap of $565.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,178.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.