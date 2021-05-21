Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Has $236,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in Accenture were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $283.95 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $191.13 and a 12-month high of $294.50. The company has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

