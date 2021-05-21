Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000. Deere & Company comprises about 2.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

DE opened at $355.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

